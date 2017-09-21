Mexico City Rescuers Search for Quake Survivors

Accessibility links

Rescue teams in Mexico worked Thursday to reach those still trapped among the dozens of buildings that fell during a massive earthquake that has killed more than 230 people.
Rescue worker (rear, dressed in yellow) holds up his arm to request silence as they search for earthquake survivors in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 21, 2017. (Photo: C. Mendoza / VOA)
View of scene where rescuers are searching for survivors after Tuesday's massive 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo: C. Mendoza / VOA )
The rescue effort continues for survivors of Tuesday's massive 7.1 earthquake in Mexico city, Mexico, Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo: C. Mendoza / VOA )
Police at the scene of a building where recovery efforts are ongoing after a massive 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 21, 2017. (Photo. C. Mendoza / VOA)
