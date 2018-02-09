Accessibility links

Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

The Winter Olympic Games opened in Pyeongchang, South Korea Friday with fireworks and a show of unity as North and South Korea sat together to watch the elaborate show.
Fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from bottom right, stands alongside first lady Kim Jung-sook as the South Korean national anthem is played at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.
Members of the North Korean delegation hold flags of the combined Koreas before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018.
Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018
