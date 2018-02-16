Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
15:00 - 16:00
African Beat
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
15:00 - 16:00
African Beat
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Global English
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA English TV
USA
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting Victims Vigil
February 16, 2018 9:30 AM
A vigil was held Thursday for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida about 70km from Miami.
Show more
1
Students gather during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.
2
People hoist up their candles during a vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.
3
Attendees comfort each other at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
4
Attendees raise their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
Load more
More US Stories
Al-Qaida Operative Gets Life Sentence for Killing Soldiers, Bomb Plot
US College Locked Down after Reports of Shots Fired
Magazine Obtains Ex-Playboy Playmate's Account of Alleged Trump Affair
Trump to Host Netanyahu at White House Next Month
13 Russians Charged in Mueller Investigation
Featured Video
StoryCorps: Bookmobile Brings Hope, Opportunity to Migrant Girl
Kenya's Flower Producers Eye US Market
16 Years After Hosting Its First Olympics, Salt Lake City Wants to Do It Again
Most Popular
Articles
1
Minnie Driver Quits Oxfam After Sex in Crisis Zone Scandal
2
List of US Mass Shootings
3
N. Korean Cheerleaders Are Tightly Controlled to Prevent Defections
4
17 Dead in Florida High School Shooting; Suspect in Custody
5
Olympic Figure Skating Unveils New, Modern Soundtrack
Multimedia
1
February 12, 2018
2
Florida Sheriff Calls Shooting 'Catastrophic'
3
February 13, 2018
4
February 14, 2018
5
Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team Excited About Winter Olympic Debut
Discussions
1
Top US Intel Officials: Russia Bent on Influencing US Midterm Elections (11)
2
Ethiopian Prime Minister Resigns (9)
3
Turkey Issues Ultimatum to Washington Ahead of Tillerson Visit (8)
4
Trump Unveils $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan (7)
5
Remote Pakistan Village Produces 2 Olympic Hopefuls (7)
Recommended
Off the Highway: Voices from small town and rural America
You may also like
USA
Florida School Shooting Suspect Was Troubled, Expelled from School
Arts & Entertainment
Olympians Balance Parenthood With Chasing Career Goals
USA
US Senate Votes on Immigration Reform
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG