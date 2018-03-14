Accessibility links
Students Walk Out Against Gun Violence
March 14, 2018 11:40 AM
Students across the United States walked out of classes at mid-morning Wednesday, March 14, to protest the lack of congressional action to combat gun violence in American schools.
Student walkout in New York City, March 14, 2017. (Photo: R. Taylor / VOA)
Students rally in front of the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018.
Students sit in silence as they rally in front of the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018.
Students rally in front of the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018.
