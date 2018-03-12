At Least 40 Killed in Nepal Plane Crash

Officials in Nepal say a passenger plane from Bangladesh has crashed and burst into flames as it was landing at the Kathmandu airport, killing at least 40 people.

Witnesses say the plane swerved repeatedly Monday before attempting to land for a second time, when it burst into flames.

A spokesman for the Dhaka-based U.S.-Bangla Airlines said 71 people were on board, including four crew members. Of the 67 passengers, 32 were from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal, and one each from China and the Maldives.

The Canadian-made twin propeller plane, a Bombardier Dash 8, had taken off from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.