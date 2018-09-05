Plane Quarantined in NY After Passengers Fall Ill

A plane from Dubai has been quarantined at New York’s JFK Airport after reports that a mysterious illness affected several passengers.

Initial reports put the number of sick persons on Emirates Flight 203 as high as 100, but subsequent statements from the company have lowered it to 10. ABC News reported that three people had been taken to the hospital.

Emirates stated that local health authorities were attending to the travelers.

Passengers posted images of rows of police cars and ambulances lining up on the tarmac to greet the plane, and of themselves having their temperatures taken.

The plane is currently being kept away from the terminal.

Details are still coming in.