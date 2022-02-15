Accessibility links

Plans Set for New Private Spaceflights

FILE - Inspiration4 crew of Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux is seen in this photo obtained by Reuters, Sept. 15, 2021.

A billionaire who led an all-private space crew into orbit last year has announced plans for up to three new missions in conjunction with SpaceX, including one with a spacewalk.

Jared Isaacman, who founded payment processing company Shift4, will lead the first of the new flights with a launch potentially coming by the end of this year.

FILE - Jared Isaacman at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by SpaceX.)
In addition to a mission featuring the first spacewalk attempted by non-professional astronauts, the planned flight also includes achieving a record altitude in Earth orbit.

As part of the partnership with SpaceX, the flights are set to utilize SpaceX spacecrafts.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

