Plans to Rebuild Ukraine Should Address Environment, EU Commissioner Says

European Union Commissioner for Environment and Oceans Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks during a press conference on the use of pesticides at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 22, 2022.
Brussels, Belgium — 

Plans to rebuild Ukraine will need to address restoring the country's war-torn ecosystems, the EU Commissioner for the Environment has said.

Virginijus Sinkevicius warned the environmental cost of the conflict was "increasing every day" — and said it could take "generations" to overcome.

Next week, leaders from dozens of countries and international organizations will gather in the Swiss city of Lugano to discuss rebuilding Ukraine, hoping to draw up a "Marshall Plan" for the country's reconstruction even as Russia’s attacks in Ukraine continue.

The plan will "absolutely" have to include an environmental component, Sinkevicius told AFP in an interview Wednesday.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a gypsum manufacturing plant destroyed in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major citie
He spoke of the mass destruction of forests, land covered with mines and trenches, chemical pollution spread by munitions, and contaminated waterways and soil.

"The (environmental) price tag every day is increasing, because we see the barbaric actions of the Russian side (are) not stopping," Sinkevicius said.

"They bomb chemicals facilities" and have put nuclear power plants at risk, he said, adding that "hundreds of thousands of tons" of destroyed Russian military machinery would need to be cleared.

He said environmental damage — especially that inflicted on vast areas of forest — was "a crime of the biggest scale" that would "take generations to deal with."

He added there was now a "unique opportunity" to create a "cleaner" Ukraine, but warned: "We can rebuild roads, we can rebuild the infrastructure, but for forests to grow, you need hundreds of years. So, it will take time."

