Playing Violin in Kenya Can Get You Into Yale, so Why Are We Defunding Arts Education?

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would cancel President Joe Biden’s proposed forgiveness program. Supporters of the plan, which would forgive up to $20,000 for qualified applicants, say it’s crucial to alleviate the massive student debt burden. But opponents claim the program’s $500 billion price tag is excessive, and that it does nothing to rein in costs and will benefit many people who are already well-off. Democrats and Republicans agree the system needs fixing. Who has the solution? Education writer Collin Binkley breaks down the debate for The Associated Press. (April 2023)