Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Police and Serbs Clash in Kosovo

A special police forces officer stands next to a burning car, following clashes between Kosovo police and ethnic Serb protesters, who tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo.
Zvecan, Kosovo — 

Serbian troops near Kosovo’s border were placed on high alert Friday, after clashes between police and Kosovo’s Serbian population injured at least 10 people.

Serbs in Kosovo had taken to the streets to prevent newly-elected Albanian mayors from entering their offices.

Clashes erupted when Kosovan police attempted to move the protesters to allow the politicians to enter their offices.

Authorities say at least five police were injured in the skirmishes Friday and several cars were set on fire.

Supporters of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic take part in a rally backing his policies and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), in Belgrade, Serbia, May 26, 2023.
Supporters of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic take part in a rally backing his policies and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), in Belgrade, Serbia, May 26, 2023.

Britain, France, Italy, Germany and the United States have issued a joint statement urging Kosovo “to de-escalate.”

The Western powers said they are "concerned by Serbia's decision to raise the level of readiness of its armed forces at the border with Kosovo.”

FILE - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media at North Macedonia's lakeside resort of Ohrid, March 18. 2023.
FILE - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media at North Macedonia's lakeside resort of Ohrid, March 18. 2023.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday, “We will preserve peace — but I am telling you that Serbia won’t sit idle the moment Serbs in northern Kosovo are attacked.”

Last month’s municipal elections were generally ignored by Kosovo’s Serbs. That move allowed Albanians to win offices.

Serbian politicians in several Serbian-majority municipalities left their offices last year after Kosovan officials prevented them from establishing an organization to coordinate their approaches to social and economic concerns.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG