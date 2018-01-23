Police Arrest Armed Man Near White House

District of Columbia police arrested a man who was found early Tuesday sitting in his car near the White House with a loaded gun.

Police identified him as Bryan D. McHugh of Alexandria, Virginia. They charged him with carrying an unregistered pistol and having no license to carry a gun.

Secret Service officers found what they said was a "suspicious vehicle" near the White House grounds about 2:30 a.m. They called for police backup when McHugh was allegedly found with a loaded gun.

A street near the White House was temporarily closed while the car was searched. The vehicle was declared safe.

VOA's Steve Herman contributed to this report.