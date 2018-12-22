Police Arrest Two in Gatwick Airport Drone Investigation

British police have made two arrests in connection with their investigation into the drone incursions that have hampered operations at Gatwick Airport for three days.

Sussex police said in a statement early Saturday that the arrests were made late Friday, but the statement did not reveal the names or ages of the detainees.

The statement said the investigation is “still ongoing and our activities at the airport continue to build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones, by deploying a range of tactics.”

The closing down of the runway at Britain’s second largest airport because of the sightings has disrupted flights and has affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Gatwick shut down late Wednesday after the first drone sightings and reopened on a limited basis Friday. By Friday afternoon, however, flights were suspended again, following reports of additional drone sightings. Later Friday, the airport’s runway reopened.

“We continue to urge the public, passengers and the wider community around Gatwick to be vigilant and support us by contacting us immediately if they believe they have any information that can help us in bringing those responsible to justice,” the Sussex police said.

Sussex Police Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said the number of drone sightings at Gatwick has been “unprecedented.”

Gatwick, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of London, is Britain’s second largest airport. Its shutdowns have affected flights at London’s main airport, Heathrow, as well as other hubs across Europe.

More than 43 million passengers a year travel through Gatwick.