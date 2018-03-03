UK Police Charge 3 Men Over Shop Blast That Killed 5 in Leicester

British police investigating a shop blast a week ago that killed five people in the central English city of Leicester said Saturday that they had charged three men with manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

The five died when a blast ripped through a Polish convenience store and a home February 25, turning the building into rubble.

Police said in a statement they had charged three men in the case: Aram Kurd, 33, of Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, of Coventry and Arkan Ali, 37, of Oldham.

The three will remain in custody and appear in court on Monday. Two other men have been arrested and are still being questioned, the police said.