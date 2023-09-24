Police Officer Killed in Kosovo 

Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, said Sunday that a police officer was killed and another was wounded in an area of the country near Serbia.

The prime minister said “masked professionals armed with heavy weapons” opened fire on police in the northern village of Banjska in Leposavic.

European Union-facilitated talks in Brussels between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, designed to normalize ties between the countries, collapsed earlier this month.

Tensions have been running high in Kosovo since May, when violent clashes followed a disputed local election.

The 1998-1999 war between Serbia and its former province, Kosovo, killed more than 10,000 people, mostly Kosovo Albanians.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008 but Belgrade has refused to recognize the move.

