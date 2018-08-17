Police Question Netanyahu About Corruption Allegations 

Police have questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of their investigation into corruption allegations against him.

Police arrived at Netanyahu’s residence Friday morning where demonstrators had mounted a protest against the prime minister, waving a large banner reading “Crime Minister.”

Netanyahu was questioned about whether he promoted favorable regulations that profited the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for favorable coverage of himself and his wife on a news site owned by Bezeq.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu in two other corruption cases.

The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing accusations as a media witch hunt.