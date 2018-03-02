2 Dead in Michigan College Shooting; Suspect at Large

A man open fire Friday in a residence hall at a university in the northern U.S. state of Michigan, killing at least two people, according to campus police.

Police believe the incident at Central Michigan University started with a "domestic situation" and say the deceased are not students, according to a school statement. There are no additional casualties, the statement said.

The suspected gunman - a 19 year-old male - has not been apprehended and is considered "armed and dangerous," according to police.



White House officials say President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

The shooting comes amid a fierce debate over guns that followed last month's deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Congress is currently considering whether to enact tougher gun control measures, including expanded background checks, raising the legal age for buying guns, and a ban on bump stock devices that convert semiautomatic weapons to automatic weapons.