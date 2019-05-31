Police Say 11 People Killed, 6 Injured in Municipal Building Shooting in Virginia Beach

Police report that 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.



Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot ``indiscriminately'' at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.



Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.