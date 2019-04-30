Police: Kidnapped Nigerian Government Official and Daughter Freed

A Nigerian government official and his daughter kidnapped by gunmen on the main highway from the capital Abuja were freed a day later, police said Tuesday.

Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, chairman of Nigeria's Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) which works to improve the quality of school teaching, was seized Monday afternoon along with his daughter.

Gunmen ambushed their car and killed their driver. Two other people in a different car were injured in the attack.

"Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, the Chairman of UBEC and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed, who were kidnapped yesterday along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, have been released," police said in a statement.

A man was arrested and an AK-47 automatic rifle seized, but no further details of the release were given.

There have been several recent attacks on the busy 189-kilometer (117-mile) highway between Abuja and Kaduna.