Police Station in Pakistan Comes Under Attack

Suspected militants attacked a police station Sunday in Lakki Marwat in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four police officers and wounding four.

Shahid Hameed, a Lakki Police spokesperson, told Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper that the insurgents struck the station at midnight, but were unable to gain entrance into the building and escaped.

An Associated Press report says the attackers used grenades and automatic weapons in their assault.

Dawn reported that the police suspect that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP group, is responsible for the attack.

Officials say no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.