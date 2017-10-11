Poll: US Voters Split on Trump's Handling of Economy

A new poll shows most American voters are divided over U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the economy, are generally pleased with their financial situations, but still disapprove of his job performance.

A national poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found that 56 percent of the respondents disapproved of Trump's job performance, compared to 38 percent who approved. Two weeks ago, the disapproval margin was 57 percent to 36 percent.

The newest poll, conducted Oct. 5-10, showed 55 percent of voters felt Trump is not fit to serve as president, in contrast to the 43 percent who believe he is.

Among Republicans, 81 percent approved of Trump's job performance, a sharp contrast to the 12 percent who did not. Fifty-five percent of white voters without a college degree applauded his performance, compared to 40 percent who disapproved. By a 52-43 percent margin, white men thought the president was doing a good job. Every other listed demographic (i.e., age, education, gender and racial groups) felt Trump was not doing a good job.

American voters were almost equally divided on Trump's handling of the economy, with 48 percent giving him high marks and 46 percent disapproving.

Seventy-three percent of voters said their personal financial situation was "excellent" or "good." Twenty-six percent said theirs was "not so good" or "poor."

"President Trump may not be fit, but the economy is, voters say," said Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Tim Malloy. "They remain troubled by the president's competence, but see the economy booming along under his stewardship."

Voters were also asked about Trump's call for National Football League players to be fired for refusing to stand during the national anthem. Fifty-eight said Trump's remarks were not appropriate, compared to 34 percent who said they were.

Trump has been waging a verbal war against more than 200 NFL players, most of them black, who at recent games have knelt during the playing of the national anthem to protest racism in the U.S. and what they see as law enforcement agencies' disparate treatment of minorities compared to that of whites.