Poll: US Voters Split on Trump's Mental Stability

Although President Donald Trump got a perfect score in the cognitive test during his physical examination Friday, a new poll shows Americans are split on whether he is mentally stable.

The Quinnipiac University survey shows 45 percent of voters think the president is mentally stable, while 47 percent say he is not.

Of the men polled, 53 percent think the president is mentally stable, while 53 percent of women say he is not.

An overwhelming number of Republicans — 89 percent — believe Trump is mentally stable, while 80 percent of Democrats say he is not.

During a week when the president reportedly used obscene language when referring to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, the poll shows 59 percent of voters believe Trump respects white people more than people of color.

The Quinnipiac University poll of 1,212 voters nationwide, taken January 12-16, reports that 38 percent of voters approve of the job the president is doing.

"The president is a divider, not a uniter, says an overwhelming number of voters, an assessment made even more disturbing by his perceived lack of respect for people of color," said the poll's assistant director, Tim Malloy.

While speculation swirls around whether media magnate Oprah Winfrey will run for president in 2020, the poll shows if she wins the Democratic nomination, she would beat Trump by a landslide — 52 percent to 39 percent.