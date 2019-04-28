Polls Close After High Voter Turnout in Spain

Polls have closed in Spain's national elections Sunday, but according to one opinion poll, there is no clear winner.



Spain saw high voter turnout in elections that were believed to be wide open. The race pits the incumbent Socialist Party against four other main parties, including the new far-right Vox Party that is aligned with other far-right movements that have emerged across Europe.



According to Spain's Interior Ministry, roughly 60 of all eligible voters cast their ballots Sunday - about nine percent higher than voter turnout in the 2016 election.

A survey for public broadocaster RTVE and the GAD# poll both gave no clear advantage to any party, Reuters reported.



With no one party expected to win a majority Sunday, speculation has centered on which of Spain's top five parties will join together after the vote to create a governing coalition. A close election could result in weeks of political bargaining that could include smaller parties favoring Catalan independence a hugely polarizing topic in Spain.



Analysts warn of the possibility of a deadlocked parliament and a second election.



Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a Socialist who is up for re-election, said he is open to the possibility of a coalition with the left-wing United We Can Party, raising the possibility for a center-left governing deal.

On the political right, the conservative Popular Party has splintered into three main groups, with the new Vox party making inroads with the electorate. The third right-leaning group, Citizens, says it will only join a governing coalition with the Popular Party.



The Popular Party has alternated in office with the Socialist Party since Spain's return to democracy in the 1970s.



Leaders on both the left and the center-right have urged voters to keep the far-right at bay.