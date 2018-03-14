Accessibility links

US House Election Vote in Pennsylvania Too Close to Call

  • VOA News
Supporters of U.S. Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.

Polls have closed in a tight special election race in Pennsylvania, where Republicans are hoping to prevent the 18th Congressional District from falling into Democratic hands.

With vote counting underway with the race was too close to call late in the evening.

The fight between Republican State Representative Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb has drawn national attention as a bellwether for the midterm election in November.

Republican Rick Saccone, center, is surrounded by cameras and reporters as he heads to the polling place to cast his ballot in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.
President Donald Trump won this Pittsburgh-area district by about 20 points in 2016, but it's Lamb who has run a high-energy race to challenge Saccone, after Republican Representative Tim Murphy resigned last year amid a sex scandal.

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Lamb, a 33-year-old Marine veteran and former prosecutor, with a slight lead over the 60-year-old Saccone among likely voters.

Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, talks with reporters in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.
If Lamb wins, it would signal precarious times for Republicans even in solidly red areas, and underscore just how little help Trump might provide the party this fall.

For the White House and its Republican allies, a Tuesday loss would represent both an embarrassment and a major cause for concern in the broader push to defend its House and Senate majorities.

