Polls: Voters in 3 Key US States 'Embarrassed' by Trump

More than 60 percent of voters in three key states that helped Donald Trump win the presidency now say they are "embarrassed" by him.

Asked if Trump's conduct since taking office made them proud or embarrassed, 64 percent of voters in Michigan and Wisconsin and 63 percent in Pennsylvania say they have been embarrassed, according to NBC News/Marist polls.

The poll also shows that the president's approval rating in all three states has fallen below 40 percent. In Michigan, only 36 percent approve of his job performance, 35 percent do so in Pennsylvania and 34 percent in Wisconsin.

Asked which party they would prefer to control Congress after the midterm 2018 elections, 48 percent of voters polled in Michigan favored the Democrats as did 47 percent in Pennsylvania and 46 percent in Wisconsin.

Six in 10 respondents also said the United States' standing in the world has suffered under Trump.

All three states are ones in which Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, giving him the 46 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

The polls were conducted in the days following the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, amid the fallout from Trump's response to those events.

Trump initially said "many sides" were to blame for the violence, then later condemned the white supremacists. On Tuesday, the president doubled down on his initial statement, saying "both sides" were to blame and equating the left-wing groups to the white supremacists they came to protest.