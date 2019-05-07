Pompeo Cancels Merkel Talks Over 'Pressing Issues'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a planned meeting Thursday with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The State Department said the talks had to be rescheduled due to what it called "pressing issues," without giving further details about the reasoning.

The statement said Pompeo looked forward to visiting Berlin soon and holding "this important set of meetings."

It was not immediately clear if the changes in Pompeo's schedule would affect his planned Thursday stop in Britain and visit Friday to Greenland.