Pompeo: Congress May Have Say in Any N. Korea Deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted Thursday that Congress might be given a say in any deal President Donald Trump reached with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo was responding to a reporter's question about whether a future president could undo an agreement — the way Trump pulled the United States out of the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran.

"They signed a flimsy piece of paper and we're hoping to submit a document that Congress would also have a say in," Pompeo replied. "That would give currency and strength and elongation to the process. ... Chairman Kim will have comfort that American policy will continue down the same path, on the same course that we hope we're able to set in Singapore."

But Pompeo did not say if that "document" sent to Congress would be a treaty or some other agreement.

He said North Korea had confirmed its willingness to denuclearize. He called that the only acceptable outcome for the United States and one that would bring a "brighter path" for the North Korean people.

Pompeo did not directly answer a question about whether he personally trusted Kim after his own meetings with the North Korean leader.

He did say the U.S. and North Korea could have a future defined by trust and collaboration.

Pompeo said both sides were very serious and that Trump was going to Singapore with his "eyes wide open."