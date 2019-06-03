Accessibility links

Pompeo Renews Warning to European Allies to Not Use Huawei for 5G

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens during the opening reception for the GES 2019, The Hague, Netherlands, June 3, 2019.

WASHINGTON — 

The United States is again calling on European allies to be careful of what it says are security risks posed by Chinese telecommunication company Huawei, as countries build out their 5G networks.

/**/ /**/ /**/ Workers clean the front of the new Huawei flagship store due to open soon in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2019.
"We've been clear: our ask is that our allies and our partners and our friends don’t do anything that would endanger our shared security interests or restrict our ability to share sensitive information," said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday after meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok in The Hague.

The top U.S. diplomat’s remarks come amid the Dutch intelligence agency’s investigation over alleged hidden backdoors in the software that could have given Huawei unauthorized access to users’ data.

Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei has maintained his company would not share confidential user information and Huawei denies it is controlled by Beijing. The company also says it does not work with the Chinese government, an assertion Pompeo and other U.S. officials have rejected.

Blok said while his government wants to align policies with allies, the Dutch will make its own security decisions as it prepares to auction off new 5G internet rights.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok gestures during a joint news conference in The Hague, Netherlands, June 3, 2019.
“There is a specialist committee working now to decide on what criteria to add to the 5G option and somewhere this summer those criteria will be published,” said the Dutch foreign minister.

Pompeo and Blok met on the sidelines of a three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by the U.S. and the Netherlands in The Hague.

This preeminent annual gathering convenes entrepreneurs, investors, and their supporters from more than 120 countries.

Eyeing China, Pompeo said the United States is seeking terms for fair trade practices.

/**/ /**/ /**/ Guo Weimin, Vice Director of the Information Office of China's State Council holds a white paper titled “China’s Position on the China-US Economic and Trade Consultations” at a news conference in Beijing, June 2, 2019.
“Authoritarian states can steal ideas and prop up their own business enterprises, but they’ll never match the entrepreneurship and innovation found in free societies,” said Pompeo, stressing the importance of intellectual property rights protection, the rule of law, as well as a predictable and consistent legal system.

/**/ /**/ /**/ U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address the media during a joint statement before a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, May 31, 2019.
Friday, Pompeo warned German authorities that the U.S. could withhold national security information if Germany adopts 5G networks run by Huawei because “it is not possible to mitigate” the security risks.

The White House has effectively blacklisted Huawei, making it harder to continue doing business with American companies.

In response, China says it plans to target organizations or individuals that deemed to damage Chinese companies’ interests in a so-called “unreliable foreigners list.”

