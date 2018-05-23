Pompeo Says 'Bad Deal' Not an Option in Summit with N. Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the planned summit between U.S. and North Korean leaders is still set for June 12 and stressed that Washington is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if "the right deal is not on the table."

"Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken towards the complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" Pompeo said in remarks to the House Foreign Affairs Committee."A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right."

Pompeo also said the United States has not made any concessions to North Korea ahead of the talks.

North Korea has indicated it might call off the meeting due to disagreements on conditions by the United States for unilateral denuclearization.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the planned summit may not take place as scheduled.

“If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,” Trump said. “It may not work out for June 12.”



Trump added, however, “There’s a good chance we’ll have the meeting,” terming the preliminary discussions between his administration and North Korean officials, so far, “a good experience.”