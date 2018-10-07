Pompeo: US, North Korea Make Progress on Nuclear Issue

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Pyongyang aimed at breaking a stalemate in nuclear negotiations between the two countries.

Shortly after arriving in South Korea from North Korea, Pompeo posted a photo of himself walking along with Kim on Twitter:

A U.S. official in Pompeo’s delegation said the trip to North Korea was “better than the last time” but further efforts were needed.

The official indicated some progress was made during the visit, which included a meeting with the North Korean leader, but added: “It’s going to be a long haul.”

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kan Kyung-wha to brief them on his meeting with Kim Jong Un.