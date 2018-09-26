Pope Calls for Chinese Catholics to Work Toward Reconciliation

Pope Francis sent a letter to the Chinese faithful Wednesday urging them to overcome past divisions and "initiate an unprecedented process that we hope will help to heal the wounds of the past."

For decades, Catholics in China have been split into two groups, an underground organization that recognizes the pope's authority over naming bishops, and a state-supported "Patriotic Catholic Association" that names its own bishops.

Less than a week ago, the Vatican issued a four-paragraph statement announcing the signing of a "provisional agreement" with Chinese authorities to address a seven-decade dispute over the appointment of Catholic bishops. The pope spoke about that agreement at his Wednesday general audience at the Vatican.

"The Agreement," the pope explained, "is the fruit of a long and thoughtful path of dialogue, aimed at fostering a more positive collaboration between the Holy See and the Chinese authorities for the good of the Catholic community in China and for harmony in the entire society."

Francis also issued a letter urging Chinese Catholics to work toward reconciliation.

"With this," the pope said, "I hope that in China a new phase can be opened, which helps to heal the wounds of the past, to restore and maintain the full communion of all Chinese Catholics."

The pope also urged Chinese leaders to move forward with "trust, courage and farsightedness" to continue a dialogue started when the Vatican and Beijing signed the agreement on the appointment of bishops.

According to the agreement, new bishops in China will be proposed first by members of the local Chinese communities and authorities. Francis made clear on his return flight Tuesday from Estonia that the pope will retain final say on who is appointed a bishop.

Pope Francis said it is a dialogue about eventual candidates, but Rome will make the nominations. "It is the pope who will appoint them, let that be clear."

Francis also recognized the legitimacy of seven bishops that had been appointed by the Chinese government without papal approval.

China and the Vatican still do not have diplomatic relations, which were severed seven decades ago.