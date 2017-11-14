Accessibility links

Pope's Chile-Peru Trip to Include Focus on Indigenous People

  • Associated Press
Monsignor Fernando Ramos, president of the Episcopal Conference and organizer of Pope Francis' upcoming visit, left, shakes hands with Jose Garcia, who lives at the House of Christ and Benito Baranda home for the elderly and has been selected to meet the the pontiff, at the end of a press conference regarding the pontiff's agenda, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 13, 2017.
VATICAN CITY — 

Pope Francis' weeklong visit to Chile and Peru in January is expected to include a focus on issues affecting indigenous people.

The Vatican on Monday released the itinerary for the Jan. 15-22 trip, which will be the pope's 21st foreign visit and his fifth to his home continent.

The schedule includes a day devoted to the Amazon as well as a visit to a southern Chilean region claimed by the indigenous Mapuche community.

The trip also is likely to cover other issues important to Francis — poverty, migration and the environment. And it will feature protocol visits, speeches to bishops and meetings with local Jesuits.

It also could create tension. Vandals burned a bus and scattered pamphlets last week to protest Francis' Jan. 17 visit to the region claimed by the Mapuche as ancestral territory.

