Pope resting after sleeping through night with ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia  

Pope Francis was resting Wednesday, the start of the solemn Lenten period leading up to Holy Week observances, after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he undergoes hospital treatment for double pneumonia.

In its latest update, the Vatican said that the pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 a.m. Pope Francis remained in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he was not out of danger.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen after respiratory crises a day earlier, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.

Francis' hospitalization began on Feb. 14 and is the longest of his 12-year papacy.

Ash Wednesday

Francis’ treatment continues as the Vatican prepares for Lent, the solemn period beginning with Ash Wednesday and leading up to Easter on April 20. A cardinal has been designated to take Francis’ place at Vatican celebrations, with a traditional service and procession in Rome

On Ash Wednesday, observant Catholics receive a sign of the cross in ashes on their foreheads, a gesture that underscores human mortality. It is an obligatory day of fasting and abstinence for Catholics that signals the start of Christianity’s most penitent season.

Vatican prepares for Lent without Francis

The pope was also supposed to attend a spiritual retreat this coming weekend with the rest of the Holy See hierarchy. On Tuesday, the Vatican said the retreat would go ahead without Francis but in “spiritual communion” with him. The theme, selected weeks ago and well before Francis got sick, was “Hope in eternal life.”