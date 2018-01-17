Pope Francis Presides Over Mass in Chilean Region of Centuries-Old Conflict

Pope Francis presided Wednesday over an open air Mass at an air base in the Chilean town of Temuco, the heart of a centuries-old conflict with indigenous people and on land that was taken from them in the early 20th century.

The Mass was celebrated at the Maquehue Air Base, which was built on land seized from the Mapuche people and used as a detention center during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

The Pope said the mass was in remembrance of those who suffered and died at the site.

He also used the service to urge the Mapuche to reject violence as they assert their right to return to their ancestral lands and demand recognition of their language and culture.

"You cannot assert yourself by destroying others because this only leads to more violence and destruction,'' Pope Francis said.

The long-running conflict occasionally erupts in violence, as it did in the last week, when 10 Catholic churches were firebombed, mostly in the Araucania region in central Chile.

No group has claimed responsibility and no arrests have been made, but Mapuche activists have torched churches in recent years to promote their cause.

Pope Francis, an Argentine native and the first pope from Latin America, hopes to leverage his week-long trip to Chile and Peru to raise global awareness of the plight of indigenous people and advance those issues at a large church meeting next year on the Amazon and the natives who live there.

In his initial remarks Tuesday in Santiago, the pope urged Chileans to listen to indigenous peoples who are "often forgotten, whose rights and culture need to be protected lest that part of this nation's identity and richness be lost."

The pope's comments resonated quickly in the Mapuche community, including with Hugo Alcaman, president of a Mapuche group that promotes local business development and social change.

"Saying that we should be respected, that we have a right to exist and be recognized is all very strong," Alcaman said. "It's Chile that has to respond, especially politicians."

Mapuche and Chilean government leaders have said they hope Francis can facilitate dialog. Their conflicts began in the late 19th century, when the government eventually defeated the Mapuche, who had fiercely withstood Spanish and other European settlers for centuries.

The Mapuche have demanded ownership of their ancestral lands in the southern Araucania region, legal recognition of their culture and language, and an end to discrimination they contend makes them police targets.

The pope's visit to Temuco comes one day after meeting in Santiago with survivors of clerical sex abuse. Francis wept with them and asked forgiveness for the "irreparable damage" they suffered when they were were sexually abused by priests when they were children, a scandal that has damaged the Catholic Church's integrity and cast a pall over the pope's first visit to the country.

Chile's most infamous pedophile priest, Reverend Fernando Karadima, was punished to a lifetime of "penance and prayer" after victims publicly disclosed their accusations in 2010 following years of complaints to church officials that Karadima kissed and fondled them when they were teenagers.

Many Chileans are still angry over the pope's 2015 decision to appoint Karadima protege Juan Barros as bishop of the southern city of Osorno. His appointment has divided the diocese as he denies being aware of Karadima's abuse.

The U.S.-based NGO Bishop Accountability reported last week that nearly 80 Catholic clergy members had been accused of sexually abusing Chilean children since 2000.

A recent Latinbarometro survey said the crisis triggered a sharp drop in the number of Chileans who consider themselves Catholic, as well as a decline in confidence in the church as an institution.

The distrust extends to Francis in Chile, a country that gives him the lowest approval rating among the 18 Latin American countries in the survey.