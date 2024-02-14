Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Pope Urges Catholics to Swap Social Media for Reflection as Lent Begins

A cardinal sprinkles ashes on the head of Pope Francis during the celebration of Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 14, 2024, at the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome. (Vatican Media vis AFP)
A cardinal sprinkles ashes on the head of Pope Francis during the celebration of Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 14, 2024, at the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome. (Vatican Media vis AFP)
ROME — 

Pope Francis urged Catholics to forgo worldly trappings and focus on essentials as he opened the season of Lent with a traditional Ash Wednesday Mass on one of Rome's historic seven hills.

He criticized people's tendency to lay bare their lives on social media, deploring "a world in which everything, including our emotions and deepest feelings, has to become 'social.'"

Instead, the faithful should enter their "inner chamber" to find time for quiet reflection and prayer, the 87-year-old pontiff said in a homily.

Lent is a 40-day period of penance that leads to Easter, the most important Christian festival, which celebrates the day on which Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

It represents the 40 days Jesus is said in the Bible to have spent fasting in the desert. During the season, Catholics are asked to fast, remember the needy and reflect on mortality.

"Life is not a play: Lent invites us to come down from the stage and return to the heart, to the reality of who we are," Francis said.

"Let us not be afraid to strip ourselves of worldly trappings and return to the heart, to what is essential."

He spoke at a service held in the Basilica of Santa Sabina on Rome's Aventine Hill, preceded by prayers in a nearby church and a procession of cardinals and bishops.

Mass goers, including the pope, had ashes sprinkled on their heads in the Ash Wednesday ritual that, for the world's more than 1.35 billion Catholics, serves as a reminder of mortality.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG