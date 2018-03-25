Pope Urges Youth to Speak Out

Pope Francis has encouraged young people to stand up for what they believe in and not let their voices be silenced.



His Palm Sunday address during Mass in Saint Peter's Square comes the day after throngs of people around the world, mobilized by young organizers,staged demonstrations urging the U.S. to adopt stricter gun-control laws.



Francis, the leader of the world's Roman Catholics, did not mention the demonstrations but he said, "Dear young people, you have it in you to shout."



He said, "It is up to you not to keep quiet.Even if others keep quiet, if we older people and leaders, so often corrupt, keep quiet, if the whole world keeps quiet and loses its joy, I ask you: Will you cry out?"



The March for Our Lives demonstrators staged across the world were coordinated by teenage activists whose high school in Florida was invaded by a gunman last month who killed 17 students.



Palm Sunday marks Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago and the beginning of the Christian Easter Holy Week.



This year Palm Sunday coincides with World Youth Day.