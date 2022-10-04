Popular Philippine Radio Journalist Gunned Down 

A popular Philippine radio host and prominent critic of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte was shot and killed late Monday night.

Authorities say Percival Mabasa was sitting in his car outside his home in Las Pinas when two people on a motorcycle opened fire and later escaped.

Mabasa, known professionally as Percy Lapid, accused Philippine government officials of corruption and other abuses and irregularities on his popular radio program for decades. The New York Times says Mabasa criticized ex-President Duterte’s violent anti-drug campaign and perceived attempts by supporters of the Marcos family to portray the current president’s father, who ruled the Philippines as a dictator from 1965 to 1986, as a victim of his political enemies.

Mabasa had also criticized the Marcos administration in recent weeks for what he said was corruption involving discrepancies in sugar imports through a state agency.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines says Mabasa is the second journalist killed since Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. took office in late June. Mabasa’s fellow radio broadcaster, Renato “Rey” Blanco was stabbed to death last month in the central Philippines.

The union said Mabasa’s death underscores how journalism remains “a dangerous profession” in the Philippines.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.