Portraits of Slain Journalists Highlight Deadly Year in Americas

Some are smiling, others look serious, the weight of their work showing on their faces. Others pose with the tools of their trade: cameras and microphones.

The 37 black-and-white portraits — all of journalists killed for their work —show the deadly toll for media across the Americas so far in 2022.

The photos are part of an exhibition, "Memory and Voice," on display at the Organization of American States headquarters in Washington.

The Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) organized the event as “a tribute to journalism in the Americas, in the deadliest year for the press.”

2022 has been a dangerous year for journalists in the Americas. Since the exhibition opened, two more journalists in Haiti were killed, making the country second only to Mexico as the most deadly for media in the region this year.

Those targeted often work far from larger cities and are local reporters, said Pedro Vaca Villarreal, special rapporteur for freedom of expression.

"We are talking about independent media that is more fragile," he said.

When the display opened as part of events to mark the U.N. International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on November 2, keynote speakers reflected on the reality for reporters.

“There is more retaliation, harassment and threats from digital platforms, where women are getting the worst of it,” Julissa Mantilla Falcon, president of the Inter American Commission on Human Rights, said in a speech.

Globally, UNESCO has seen an increase in attacks on female journalists. At least four of the journalists killed in the Americas this year were women, and most lived and worked in Mexico.

A report on journalist safety and the danger of impunity, published by UNESCO last week, found 86% percent of media killings go unpunished.

Washington Abdala, Uruguay’s permanent representative to the OAS, said in his remarks that the journalists included in the exhibit were killed "for defending the truth." He urged leaders in Washington to commit to and defend this human right.

Uruguay in May hosted the U.N. World Press Freedom Day global conference, during which VOA Acting Director Yolanda Lopez gave a keynote speech on journalist safety.

Abdala said the solution is to work together and strengthen the legal tools of the Inter-American System, "to be protective in terms of freedom, the right to life and the defense of journalism and the fight against impunity."

Failure to act, the representative said, could mean a larger memorial for journalists next year.

This story originated in VOA’s Spanish-language division.