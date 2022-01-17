Possible Drone Attack Kills 3 in Abu Dhabi

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said Monday three oil tankers exploded at an extension of Dhabi International Airport in a possible drone attack.

The state-run WAM news agency said the explosion killed at least three people and wounded six others. The dead included two Indian nationals and a Pakistani.

Police said initial investigations of the incident indicated a drone could have caused the explosion and a nearby fire.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said Monday the group launched an attack deep inside the UAE but offered little information. UAE officials have denied previous claims of Houthi attacks.

UAE forces have been a part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis since 2015, shortly after the group seized Yemen’s capital.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.