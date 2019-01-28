Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Postal Service Honors Entertainer Gregory Hines With Stamp

  • Associated Press
FILE - Actor and tap dancer Gregory Hines accepts the award for outstanding actor in a television movie, mini-series or dramatic special for "Bojangles," at the 33rd annual NAACP Image Awards, Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 23, 2002.

NEW YORK — 

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will host the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for "Jelly's Last Jam." He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG