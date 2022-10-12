Power Restored at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, IAEA Says

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi says power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after the second outage in five days highlighted the "precarious" situation concerning the station's nuclear safety and security functions.

"This morning's outage was caused by shelling damage to a far off sub-station, highlighting how precarious the situation is. We need a protection zone ASAP," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.



The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster. Russian troops occupy the plant and the surrounding area.

Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on October 11 as part of efforts by the IAEA to prevent an accident and Grossi's push to establish a safety and security zone around the plant.

The IAEA chief is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv later this week for further talks regarding the power plant.