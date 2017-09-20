Powerball Winner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child

A New Jersey man who once won a $338 million Powerball jackpot has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Pedro Quezada, of Wayne, was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said Wednesday that the child was between 11 and 14 when the assaults are alleged to have occurred.

Quezada, 49, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the case.

Valdes said there did not appear to be any other victims.

Quezada operated a bodega in Passaic when he won the lottery in 2013. He took a $152 million lump sum payment after taxes.