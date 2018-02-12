Powerful Cyclone Headed to Tonga

The Pacific island of Tonga is in a state of emergency as it prepares for Cyclone Gita.



The storm is currently a Category 4, and forecasters expect it could grow to a Category 5 by the time it strikes Tonga Monday night.



Residents can expect soaking rains and winds that can exceed 200 kilometers per hour.



Authorities are already warning people to seek strong shelter and pick up anything they find on the ground that could become a deadly missile when the winds blow.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency on the territory of American Samoa, making it eligible for federal funds.



Gita clobbered American Samoa and Samoa Saturday, leaving behind significant damage, including a lack of clean water in some areas.



No deaths have been reported.