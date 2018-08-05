Powerful Earthquake Rocks Indonesia Lombok Island

A strong earthquake has rocked Indonesia's Lombok island, a week another quake killed 17 people in the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 7.0 magnitude quake struck the island Sunday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) warned that the earthquake might cause tsunami. “Please be careful, the waves might comes soon. The first waves might be not the biggest one. Stay alert,” BNPB said in statement sent to VOA.

Mutya Aryani, a local resident in nearby Sumbawa, told VOA by phone that “Most of people were at the mosque when the earthquake happened. People ran to the street and a large field outside the mosque. We’re still traumatized by the previous earthquake a few days ago which was also quite large.”

Last week, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lombok, a popular tourist destination, rousing people from their beds and sending them into the streets and open fields to avoid collapsing buildings.

Thousands of homes were damaged, but the East Lombok district was particularly hard hit. Reports say more than a thousand homes in that area alone were mangled.