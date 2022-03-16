Powerful Earthquake Strikes Northern Japan 

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, Wednesday night.

The quake reportedly struck at a depth of 60 kilometers just at 11:36 p.m. local time.

Buildings as far away as Tokyo reportedly shook and millions in the impacted area have been reported without power.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

In March 2011, the same area was heavily impacted by a 9.0 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami, which killed thousands and damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

There have been no official reports of damage or casualties from Wednesday’s quake.



Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press..