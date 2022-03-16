Accessibility links

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Northern Japan 

Scattered goods caused by an earthquake are seen at a convenience store in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. (Kyodo/via Reuters)

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, Wednesday night.

The quake reportedly struck at a depth of 60 kilometers just at 11:36 p.m. local time.

Buildings as far away as Tokyo reportedly shook and millions in the impacted area have been reported without power.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

In March 2011, the same area was heavily impacted by a 9.0 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami, which killed thousands and damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

There have been no official reports of damage or casualties from Wednesday’s quake.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press..

