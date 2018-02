A powerful earthquake has struck the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea but no tsunami warning has been issued.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the 7.5 magnitude quake was centered about 90 kilometers south of Porgera, in Enga province.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the so-called "Ring of Fire," a belt of tectonic plates circling the Pacific Ocean with frequent seismic activity.