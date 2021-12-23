Precious Artifacts Found in Time Capsule Beneath Confederate Statue

A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years.

Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the small time capsule.

But conservators were expecting to find many more items.

Records from the Library of Virginia also suggested that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

The time capsule had sat under the massive bronze equestrian statue of Lee, who led the Confederate Army during the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War that pitted several slave-holding southern states against the antislavery northern states.

The monument was long seen as a symbol of racial injustice before it was dismantled in September.