Prince Charles Stresses Close Ties on Germany Visit

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, embarked on a visit to Germany Tuesday, a four-day charm offensive during which he will stress the two European countries’ close ties.

Charles’ arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife, Meghan, have had their first child, a healthy boy. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Charles with a teddy bear for his new grandson after the two met for talks.

Charles, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was to attend a party in honor of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

At the party, Charles was expected to emphasize the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying, so far unsuccessfully, to leave the European Union.

The prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, travels to Leipzig on Wednesday and Munich on Thursday.