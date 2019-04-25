Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Prince Harry Attends Pubic Event as Royal Baby Wait Goes On

  • Associated Press
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.

See comments

LONDON — 

Prince Harry has attended a service commemorating war dead from Australia and New Zealand as he and his wife Meghan await the birth of their first child.

Meghan is due to give birth soon, though the couple hasn't revealed the due date or their birth plans.

Harry was a last-minute addition to Thursday's Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, attending alongside his sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.

Prince William is visiting New Zealand, where he has met survivors of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Harry's attendance led bookies to shorten the odds on the baby being born in May.

Rupert Adams of William Hill said bookmakers "were as surprised as everyone else that Harry decided to attend a public event as we assumed the baby was imminent."

Your opinion

Show comments

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG