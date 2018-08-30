Accessibility links

Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Attend Hit Musical Hamilton in London

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet the cast after a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of the charity Sentebale, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, Aug. 29 2018.

LONDON — 

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended a performance of the hit musical Hamilton on Wednesday to raise money for a charity which works with children affected by HIV in southern Africa.

At the end of the show, Harry and the musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed the audience, said a statement from Harry's Kensington Palace residence.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle of Sussex pictured after the performance meeting cast and crew backstage at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle of Sussex pictured after the performance meeting cast and crew backstage at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.

Hamilton is an unconventional take on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, blending, hip-hop and rap, rhythm and blues and ballads.

The London production, housed in the refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre, is the show's first foray outside of the United States after successful runs in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles as well as Broadway in New York.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle of Sussex pictured after the performance meeting cast and crew backstage at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle of Sussex pictured after the performance meeting cast and crew backstage at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.

Harry married Hollywood actress Meghan Markle in May, at a royal wedding that included a gospel choir and other nods to her African American heritage.

