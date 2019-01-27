Accessibility links

Prince Philip Tells Car Crash Victim He Is 'Deeply Sorry'

  • Associated Press
Debris is shown at the scene where Britain's Prince Philip was involved in a traffic accident, near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Jan. 18, 2019.

LONDON — 

Britain's Prince Philip has apologized to woman who was injured when the car she was riding in collided with a Land Rover that he was driving.

The 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II told the woman he was "deeply sorry" that she was injured in the Jan. 17 collision.

In the letter, published in the Sunday Mirror, Philip said he was dazzled by the sun when he entered a main road near the royal retreat in Sandringham in eastern England.

He wrote to Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, that "I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences."

Philip was unhurt although his car flipped over. He was not charged with any infraction and continues to drive.

